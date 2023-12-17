No. 10 Baylor hands No. 24 Miami its first loss with 75-57 victory in Hall of Fame Series

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sarah Andrews had 18 points and No. 10 Baylor handed No. 24 Miami its first loss, rolling to a 75-57 victory in the Hall of Fame Series on Saturday. Baylor forced 15 turnovers and led for all but 1 minute, 34 seconds. Jada Walker added 14 points, Bella Fontleroy had 13 points and Yaya Felder had 12 points for the Bears. Shayeann Day-Wilson had 12 points to lead Miami. Ally Stedman and Kyla Oldacre each added 11 points.

