No. 10 Alabama hits road against USF, eager to rebound from 1st loss of season

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe warms up before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

Coach Nick Saban expects 10th-ranked Alabama to rebound from a loss to Texas with a strong road performance against heavy underdog South Florida. The Crimson Tide are 31 1/2-point favorites against the Bulls, who snapped an 11-game losing steak with a 14-point victory over FCS foe Florida A&M last week.  Alabama is 13-1 following a regular-season loss since 2008. Although the Crimson Tide haven’t dropped consecutive regular season games during that stretch, they did follow a defeat to rival Auburn with a loss to Oklahoma in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

