No. 10 Alabama hits road against USF, eager to rebound from 1st loss of season

Coach Nick Saban expects 10th-ranked Alabama to rebound from a loss to Texas with a strong road performance against heavy underdog South Florida. The Crimson Tide are 31 1/2-point favorites against the Bulls, who snapped an 11-game losing steak with a 14-point victory over FCS foe Florida A&M last week. Alabama is 13-1 following a regular-season loss since 2008. Although the Crimson Tide haven’t dropped consecutive regular season games during that stretch, they did follow a defeat to rival Auburn with a loss to Oklahoma in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

