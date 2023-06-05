No. 1 Wake Forest finishes dominant run in regional, joins 5 others moving on in NCAA Tournament

No. 1 national seed Wake Forest completed one of the most dominant runs through an NCAA Tournament regional and joined five other teams advancing to super regionals. The Demon Deacons beat George Mason 15-1 in the final in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and outscored their three opponents by a combined 48-7. No. 7 Virginia, No. 14 Indiana State, No. 15 South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas also wrapped up regionals. TCU’s Tre Richardson hit two grand slams and a third homer and drove in a tournament record-tying 11 runs to lead the Horned Frogs past Arkansas 20-5 and into a final.

