No. 1 UConn overwhelms Georgetown 89-64 to extend winning streak to 12 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-ranked UConn has picked up its 12th consecutive victory by leading by as many as 26 points in the first half en route to beating Georgetown 89-64 behind Alex Karaban’s 25 points. The defending national champion Huskies improved to 22-2 overall and 12-1 in Big East play. They put together runs of 9-0 and 11-0 before the game was 10 minutes old. It was 52-28 at halftime. Georgetown has lost eight games in a row under first-year coach Ed Cooley and fell to 8-15 overall, 1-11 in the Big East. Dontrez Styles led the Hoyas with 23 points.

