No. 1 UCLA routs Fresno State 97-41 at Rainbow Wahine Showdown

HONOLULU (AP) — Lauren Betts had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 97-41 rout of Fresno State on Saturday in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. Betts led five scorers in double figures for the Bruins (7-0). Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez each scored 15 points. Janiah Barker had 13 points and Angela Dugalic scored all of her 11 points before halftime. Mia Jacobs led the Bulldogs (5-3) with 11 points. UCLA finished plus-26 in rebounding margin, including a 15-2 advantage on the offensive glass. Betts collected seven offensive rebounds.

