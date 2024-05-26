No. 1 Texas softball stays alive with 9-8 nine-inning win over Texas A&M at Austin Super Regional

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ashton Maloney drove in Kayden Henry with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and top-seeded and top-ranked Texas defeated Texas A&M 9-8 in nine innings to stay alive at their Austin Super Regional. The Longhorns rallied from a 5-1 deficit to hand the Aggies their first loss in five NCAA Tournament games. In the top of the ninth inning, Henry led off with a bunt single, stole second and took third on a groundout. Maloney then hit a chopper to the shortstop and Henry easily scored ahead of the throw that was far offline. Henry was 3-for-5 batting and scored three runs.

