No. 1 Texas putting the Golden Hat away with a focus on bigger trophies after a perfect SEC start

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Longhorns are perfect halfway through their first season in the Southeastern Conference. They are the nation’s No. 1 team and 6-0 for the first time since being national runner runner-up in 2009 after a 34-3 win over Red River rival Oklahoma. These Longhorns already have a win this season at defending national champion Michigan. They are going home from the State Fair of Texas for next Saturday’s game against fifth-ranked Georgia, the back-to-back champs before the Wolverines took the crown. Coach Steve Sarkisian says the journey is far from over for the Longhorns.

