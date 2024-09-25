No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Ole Miss poised to challenge usual SEC powers

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Georgia, Alabama and LSU have combined to win every Southeastern Conference championship game for the past decade. The trio’s reign of dominance could be nearing an end. With the SEC increasing to 16 teams after adding traditional powers Texas and Oklahoma, even reaching the title game will be difficult. And though Georgia has won two of the past three national titles, the Bulldogs looked vulnerable when they barely escaped with a 13-12 win at Kentucky. Three SEC teams — No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Ole Miss — look poised to challenge for supremacy.

