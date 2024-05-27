No. 1 Texas joins 3-time defending champ Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series field

Texas beat No. 16 seed Texas A&M 6-5 to win the Austin Super Regional and advance to the Women’s College World Series. The top-seeded Longhorns lost the opener Friday, then kept their season alive by rallying to beat the Aggies in extra innings Saturday. Florida, Duke, Alabama and Stanford won other decisive Game 3s. In World Series matchups Thursday, three-time defending champion Oklahoma will face Duke, Texas will play Stanford, Alabama will face UCLA, and Florida will play Oklahoma State.

