No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia meet in SEC clash with Bulldogs aiming to regain ground in title chase

No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia meet in a Southeastern Conference clash with the Bulldogs taking aim at regaining ground in the chase for the league title. Another loss would damage Georgia’s title hopes and would mount new pressure on making the College Football Playoff. Saturday night will be the first top-five matchup in Austin since then No. 2 Texas hosted No. 1 Ohio State in 2006. The Texas defense ranks No. 1 in total defense and fewest points allowed. Bulldogs senior Carson Beck is the best quarterback the Longhorns have faced so far this season.

