No 1 Swiatek upset by Krejcikova in Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has been upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships. Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round. The Czech is the fifth woman in the Open era to beat the world’s top three at the same event. Krejcikova dominated the final, breaking Swiatek five times.

