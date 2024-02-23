No. 1 Swiatek stunned by Kalinskaya in Dubai semifinals. Paolini awaits in final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iga Swiatek has been upset by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships. The world No. 1 squandered an early lead. Swiatek was up 4-2 when Kalinskaya rattled off four straight games to take the first set. She claimed her third consecutive victory over a top 10 opponent. Kalinskaya eliminated No. 3 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals and No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16. The 40th-ranked Kalinskaya will face 26th-ranked Jasmine Paolini in Saturday’s final. The Italian defeated Sorana Cirstea in the other semi.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.