No. 1 South Carolina women roll in final pre-SEC game, beat East Carolina 73-36 on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points and 10 rebounds and top-ranked South Carolina blew Saturday’s game open in the second quarter to beat East Carolina 73-36. Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks in their final test before jumping into Southeastern Conference play. South Carolina missed 15 of its first 20 shots but finished the game shooting 41%. ECU leading scorer Danae McNeal came in averaging 19.5 points. But she missed her first eight shots and finished with five points on 2-for-16 shooting. The Pirates lost point guard Micah Dennis to a first-quarter knee injury.

