No. 1 South Carolina women improve to 10-0 with 99-29 win over Presbyterian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points in her second career start and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away early to beat Presbyterian 99-29 on Saturday. Fulwiley played in place of starting point guard Raven Johnson, who was given a day off by coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks led 36-15 after the first quarter and steadily built the lead. Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins had double-doubles, among seven South Carolina players in double figures. South Carolina improved to 10-0 for a third straight season.

