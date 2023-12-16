No. 1 South Carolina women improve to 10-0 with 99-29 win over Presbyterian

By The Associated Press
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley talks to guard MiLaysia Fulwiley during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Morgan State in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points in her second career start and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away early to beat Presbyterian 99-29 on Saturday. Fulwiley played in place of starting point guard Raven Johnson, who was given a day off by coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks led 36-15 after the first quarter and steadily built the lead. Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins had double-doubles, among seven South Carolina players in double figures. South Carolina improved to 10-0 for a third straight season.

