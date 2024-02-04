No. 1 South Carolina without scoring, rebounding leader Cardoso next 2 games for Olympic qualifying

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina will have to get along without its top scorer and rebounder in Kamilla Cardoso for two games including next Sunday’s matchup against No. 11 UConn. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the 6-foot-7 senior will take part in Olympic qualifying for the Brazilian national team. Staley said Cardoso is leaving Sunday night and won’t be back with the program until right before its game at Tennessee on Feb. 15. Cardoso had 13 of her 17 points in the final two quarters in South Carolina’s 85-56 win over Mississippi on Sunday.

