No. 1 South Carolina wins share of SEC regular-season title with 72-44 victory over Alabama

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina clinched a share of its third straight Southeastern Conference regular-season championship with a 72-44 win over Alabama, coach Dawn Staley’s 600th career win. The Gamecocks moved to 26-0 and can win the league title outright at Kentucky on Sunday. They played without top scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso, who felt sore and got a rest. Not that it mattered much as South Carolina extended its SEC mark with its 44th straight regular-season league win and its 56th straight victory at home. Jessica Timmons led Alabama with 20 points.

