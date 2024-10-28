No. 1 South Carolina says blend, chemistry is just as strong in the chase for another title

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) shoots against Memphis during the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic NCAA college basketball exhibition game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mix may be a little different, but the bond and chemistry among South Carolina players appears just as strong as a year ago. The top-ranked Gamecocks are seeking a second straight national title. Senior Bree Hall, a two-time champion, says the connection is tight even after some roster changes from last year. Coach Dawn Staley say she sees a  focus from her players as they get ready to start the year in Las Vegas against Michigan next week.

