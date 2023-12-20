No. 1 South Carolina rolls to 93-62 win over Bowling Green in reunion with former assistant coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Chloe Kitts scored a career-best 21 points, Bree Hall added 18 and No. 1 South Carolina quickly ended any thoughts Bowling Green had of pulling off an historic upset, rolling to a 93-62 win. Hall made three 3-pointers and the Gamecocks hit their first 10 shots while opening an 18-point lead in the first quarter. It was more than an average non-conference game for South Carolina as the matchup was also a reunion with first-year Bowling Green coach Fred Chmiel, an assistant with the Gamecocks for eight seasons under Dawn Staley. Morgan Sharps scored 25 to lead the Falcons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.