No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Missouri 83-45 without leading scorer Cardoso

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 19 points, Chloe Kitts had 12 points and five blocks and No. 1 South Carolina handily won its first game with leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso out for Olympic qualifying in an 83-45 victory over Missouri. Cardoso, a contender for Southeastern Conference player of the year, is competing for her national team, Brazil, in attempting to reach the Paris Games. Ashton Judd, Abbey Schreacke and Grace Slaughter had 12 points each for Missouri on Thursday night.

