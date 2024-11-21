No. 1 South Carolina reaches another milestone with program record 43rd straight win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina has reached its latest milestone with its program-record 43rd straight victory after defeating rival Clemson 77-45 on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks surpassed the old mark of 42, which began with the start of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and went until the Final Four a season later. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said her team’s commitment to the program and to each other make such long runs of success doable. South Carolina will be challenged to keep it going when it faces No. 5 UCLA on Sunday.

