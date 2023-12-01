No. 1 South Carolina rallies from 11 down to beat No. 24 UNC 65-58 in ACC/SEC Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Bree Hall scored 15 points and top-ranked South Carolina rallied from 11 down in the second quarter to push past No. 24 North Carolina 65-58 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points for the Gamecocks, who ended up facing their toughest challenge in an early season slate of high-scoring blowouts. They had to fight to the final seconds to clinch this one after shooting a season-low 39.3%. Deja Kelly scored 20 points for the Tar Heels. Alyssa Ustby added 18 points and 12 rebounds for UNC, which fell to 3-28 against top-ranked teams in the AP Top 25.

