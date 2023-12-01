No. 1 South Carolina rallies from 11 down to beat No. 24 UNC 65-58 in ACC/SEC Challenge

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby (1) drives against South Carolina's Chloe Kitts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Bree Hall scored 15 points and top-ranked South Carolina rallied from 11 down in the second quarter to push past No. 24 North Carolina 65-58 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points for the Gamecocks, who ended up facing their toughest challenge in an early season slate of high-scoring blowouts. They had to fight to the final seconds to clinch this one after shooting a season-low 39.3%. Deja Kelly scored 20 points for the Tar Heels. Alyssa Ustby added 18 points and 12 rebounds for UNC, which fell to 3-28 against top-ranked teams in the AP Top 25.

