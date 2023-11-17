No. 1 South Carolina, Fulwiley roll to 13th straight win over rival Clemson 109-40

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives to the basket against Clemson guard Dayshanette Harris (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and Kamilla Cardoso had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its 13th straight victory over state rival Clemson 109-40. Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and the Gamecocks won their 43rd straight game at home. Raven Johnson finished with a career-best 17 assists, one shy of the program record. South Carolina took control early with a 28-0 first-half run and Clemson could not respond.

