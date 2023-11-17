No. 1 South Carolina, Fulwiley roll to 13th straight win over rival Clemson 109-40

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and Kamilla Cardoso had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its 13th straight victory over state rival Clemson 109-40. Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and the Gamecocks won their 43rd straight game at home. Raven Johnson finished with a career-best 17 assists, one shy of the program record. South Carolina took control early with a 28-0 first-half run and Clemson could not respond.

