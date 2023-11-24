No. 1 South Carolina, Cardoso win 45th straight at home, overwhelm Devilettes 101-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as No. 1 South Carolina won its record-tying 45th straight home game by overwhelming Mississippi Valley State 101-19 on Friday. Cardoso led the way was the Gamecocks finished with seven players in double figures and reached 100 points for the fourth time this season. South Carolina held MVSU to the fewest points by an opponent in coach Dawn Staley’s 16 seasons. Sh’Diamond McKnight led the Devilettes with eight points.

