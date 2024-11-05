No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset in 68-62 win over Michigan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tessa Johnson scored 15 points as top-ranked South Carolina defeated scrappy Michigan 68-62 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series. Joyce Edwards added 10 points for defending champion South Carolina. Syla Swords led Michigan with 27 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Hobbs had 19 points. South Carolina was favored by 21 1/2 points at BetMGM Sportsbook. Michigan tried to become the first team since Big Ten Conference rival Iowa in 2023 national semifinals to beat the Gamecocks.

