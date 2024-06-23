No. 1 Sinner wins his first grass-court final, beats Hurkacz in Halle

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has won his first title on grass by beating Hubert Hurkacz in the Halle Open final. The 22-year-old Italian needed two tiebreakers to beat his Polish opponent 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2). Sinner says “I’m very happy about this tournament because (winning) the first time on grass court, it’s a good feeling.” The Australian Open champion improved his record to 38-3 this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.