No. 1 Sinner reaches first grass-court final and will face Hurkacz in Halle

By The Associated Press
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during the semifinal match at ATP tennis tournament against Zhang Zhizhen of China, in Halle, Germany, June 22, 2024. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Inderlied]

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has reached his first grass-court final by beating Zhang Zhizhen in straight sets at the Halle Open. Sinner has set up a final against Hubert Hurkacz. Sinner saved a set point in the second set before jumping out to a quick lead in the tiebreaker. The Australian Open champion improved his record this year to 37-3. Hurkacz won the Halle title in 2022. He advanced by beating second-seeded Alexander Zverev for the first time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.