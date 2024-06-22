No. 1 Sinner reaches first grass-court final and will face Hurkacz in Halle

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has reached his first grass-court final by beating Zhang Zhizhen in straight sets at the Halle Open. Sinner has set up a final against Hubert Hurkacz. Sinner saved a set point in the second set before jumping out to a quick lead in the tiebreaker. The Australian Open champion improved his record this year to 37-3. Hurkacz won the Halle title in 2022. He advanced by beating second-seeded Alexander Zverev for the first time.

