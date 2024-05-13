No. 1 seed Texas, three-time defending champ Oklahoma earn top spots in NCAA softball draw
Longtime rivals Texas and Oklahoma are primed to go out in style in their final Big 12 seasons before joining the Southeastern Conference. Texas has claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, despite losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game. Three-time defending national champion Oklahoma is the No. 2 overall seed. A fourth straight title would be unprecedented. Oklahoma defeated Texas in the best-of-three championship series in 2022 to claim the national title.
