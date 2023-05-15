No. 1 seed Oklahoma seeks third-straight NCAA softball title

Oklahoma will seek its third straight Women’s College World Series title as the No. 1 national seed in the upcoming 64-team NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament. The Sooners will host the Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma. They will try to extend their 43-game winning streak -– the longest in school history and four wins shy of the NCAA record Arizona set in 1995-96 -– when they open against Hofstra (19-25) on Friday.

