No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals of San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula beat Anna Blinkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the San Diego Open. Pegula, ranked No. 5 in the world, will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Marta Kostyuk on Saturday. Pegula finished with 24 winners. She made 17 unforced errors, the majority of which came in the second set. Third-seeded Emma Navarro advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row by beating the last remaining qualifier, 113th-ranked Daria Saville, 6-4, 6-2. She’ll face Katie Boulter, who beat 2022 runner-up Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3.

