No. 1 seed Alabama rolls past Texas A&M-CC; Miller scoreless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama buried Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under an early 3-point onslaught, launching the NCAA Tournament’s top seed to a 96-75 first-round romp even with star freshman Brandon Miller going scoreless. The Crimson Tide set aside the off-court distractions and buried 10 first-half 3s in a predictably easy win over the 16th-seeded Islanders at Legacy Arena, less than an hour from campus. It didn’t matter that the All-American Miller sat out the final 14 minutes and missed all five field goal attempts. Alabama faces Maryland on Saturday in the second round of the South Region.

