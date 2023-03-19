No. 1 seed Alabama beats Maryland 73-51 in drama-free game

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) lays in a basket as Maryland forward Patrick Emilien, center, defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller heated up and so did Alabama, which avoided the fate of two other top NCAA Tournament seeds and brushed aside Maryland 73-51 behind a dominant second half. The Crimson Tide advanced to their second Sweet 16 in the past three tournaments and ninth overall. Alabama will face fifth-seeded San Diego State on Friday in the South Region semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. Jahvon Quinerly scored 22 points and Miller had 19 after being held scoreless in Alabama’s tournament opener while nursing a groin injury. Julian Reese had 14 points for Maryland before fouling out.

