No. 1 Oregon to face defending national champion Michigan as 2-touchdown favorite at the Big House

No. 1 Oregon will play at Michigan on Saturday, favored to win by more than two touchdowns. The Ducks have a chance to be 9-0 for the first time since 2012, the last season it was No. 1 in the AP Top 25. A win would help Oregon to stay in a position to earn top seeding in the College Football Playoff. The defending champion Wolverines have had an underwhelming season and an upset would provide a desperately needed boost. Michigan’s passing game has been shaky and it will have to be suddenly sharp to compete with the Ducks.

