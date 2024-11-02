No. 1 Oregon loses top WR and punt returner Tez Johnson to apparent injury early against Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Top-ranked Oregon lost No. 1 receiver and punt returner Tez Johnson with an apparent injury in the first quarter against Michigan. Johnson had a 21-yard punt return and caught an 11-yard pass on the Ducks’ second snap before leaving the game. Ryan Pellum replaced him when Michigan punted for a second time and fumbled, giving the Wolverines a short field to set up a tying touchdown. Johnson leads the Ducks and is among NCAA leaders with 64 receptions. He has 649 yards receiving, eight receiving touchdowns and one score on an 85-yard punt return.

