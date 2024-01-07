No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington square off for national championship in meeting of unbeatens

No. 1 Michigan meets No. 2 Washington for the title in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Houston. Both teams are 14-0. The key matchup pits Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against Michigan’s dominant defense. The Heisman Trophy runner-up is the nation’s leading passer for the second straight year. The Wolverines have allowed an FBS-low seven touchdown passes and feature a front seven that can wreak havoc with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s creative pass-rushing schemes. The teams will play in the same conference next season. Washington is leaving the disintegrating Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten.

