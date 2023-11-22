No. 1 Kansas rebounds from loss to beat No. 7 Tennessee 69-60 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 1 Kansas pulled away for a 69-60 victory over No. 7 Tennessee. The Jayhawks bounced back from a 14-point loss a day earlier to take third place in the Maui Invitational. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and KJ Adams Jr. added 13 for Kansas, which led by as many as 11 in the closing minutes. Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie it at 49 with 12:44 to play, but Kansas answered with back-to-back buckets from Dickinson to pull ahead for good. Vescovi made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Vols, who have dropped their last two games.

