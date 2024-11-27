No. 1 Kansas holds off No. 11 Duke 75-72 after Dickinson ejected in the Vegas Showdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dajuan Harris scored 14 points and top-ranked Kansas withstood the ejection of star center Hunter Dickinson to beat No. 11 Duke 75-72 in the Vegas Showdown. Dickinson, who entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, received a fragrant-2 foul and was ejected for kicking the Blue Devils’ Maliq Brown in the head midway through the second half. Highly touted Duke freshman Cooper Flagg took advantage of Dickinson’s absence, and the Blue Devils kept it close all the way to the buzzer. Tyrese Proctor led Duke with 15 points.

