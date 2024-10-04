No. 1 Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after 3 trophy-laden years together

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has announced that she is separating from her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. Swiatek says the decision was taken together. During the three years Swiatek worked with Wiktorowski, the Polish player won four of her five Grand Slam titles and rose to the top of the women’s rankings. Swiatek hasn’t competed since losing to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. She says she will give herself “a couple of weeks” to find a new coach.

