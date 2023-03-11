No. 1 Houston’s Marcus Sasser injured in AAC tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Athletic Conference player of the year Marcus Sasser has an apparent groin injury. He left the first-half of top-ranked Houston’s AAC tournament semifinal game after crumpling to the floor with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. He was dribbling between the conference logo and the 3-point line when his right foot appeared to slip, throwing him off-balance before his left foot slipped as well and put him in an awkward split. The school reported at the start of the second half that Sasser was doubtful to return, and ESPN’s broadcast reported that the senior guard said he wouldn’t return.

