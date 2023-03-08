No. 1 Houston guard Sasser is AAC top player, Sampson coach

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser is the American Athletic Conference player of the year after a vote of the league’s 11 coaches. Ninth-year Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was picked by his peers as coach of the year. The No. 1 Cougars are 29-2 and just won their second consecutive regular-season title. Sasser and Memphis senior guard Kendric Davis are the only unanimous picks for the All-AAC first-team. Cincinnati guard Landers Nolley II, Memphis forward DeAndre Williams and Tulane guard Jalen Cook rounded out the team. The AAC tournament starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

