No. 1 Georgia romps 45-3 over Ball State behind Mews’ punt return TD, 3 interceptions

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Georgia's Mekhi Mews (87) runs past Ball State's Dalton Elrod (55) as he returns a punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia intercepted three passes and walk-on Mekhi Mews sparked the offense with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown, leading the Bulldogs to a 45-3 victory over Ball State. The two-time reigning national champions were held scoreless in the opening quarter. But Georgia finally got rolling with a 31-point outburst in the second period, improving to 2-0 on the season. The overmatched Cardinals dropped their second in a row to an SEC team. New Georgia quarterback Carson Beck finished 23 of 30 for 283 yards, with two TDs and one interception.

