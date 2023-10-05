No. 1 Georgia, No. 20 Kentucky face off for SEC East lead. No. 11 Alabama, Texas A&M clash out West

SEC East Division control – for now — is up for grabs as top-ranked Georgia hosts No. 20 Kentucky in a prime-time showdown between two of the conference’s three unbeaten teams. The Bulldogs got past Auburn to stretch their unbeaten streak to 22 games, while the Wildcats waxed Florida behind Ray Davis’ career-best 280-yard rushing day. The West Division lead is also at stake as No. 11 Alabama takes on Texas A&M. Both schools are riding three-game winning streaks, and the Crimson Tide seek 13th win in 15 meetings. The Aggies won the 2021 meeting in College Station.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.