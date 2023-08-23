No. 1 Georgia loses running back Branson Robinson to season-ending injury

By The Associated Press
FILE -Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) runs the ball an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back at Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon. Coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 that Robinson, a sophomore, suffered the injury on Tuesday.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back at Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon. Coach Kirby Smart says Robinson, a sophomore, suffered the injury on Tuesday. Robinson rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 12 games as a freshman as Georgia won its second straight national championship. Robinson showed potential to assume a bigger role in 2023 when he ran for 42 yards on seven carries in the 65-7 rout of TCU.

