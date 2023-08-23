No. 1 Georgia loses running back Branson Robinson to season-ending injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back at Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon. Coach Kirby Smart says Robinson, a sophomore, suffered the injury on Tuesday. Robinson rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 12 games as a freshman as Georgia won its second straight national championship. Robinson showed potential to assume a bigger role in 2023 when he ran for 42 yards on seven carries in the 65-7 rout of TCU.

