No. 1 Georgia looks to avoid letdown vs. Mississippi State

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

Top-ranked Georgia looks to follow up its impressive takedown of then-No. 2 Tennessee by slowing another high-octane offense at Mississippi State in a meeting of Bulldogs. The game features the SEC’s top two quarterbacks in MSU’s Will Rogers and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. It also pits the league’s No. 1 defense (Georgia) against the pass-heavy Air Raid attack that’s ranked No. 2 in the SEC. Georgia is in the driver’s seat in the SEC East after beating the Volunteers 27-13. MSU is coming off a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M.

