No. 1 Georgia looks to avoid letdown vs. Mississippi State

Top-ranked Georgia looks to follow up its impressive takedown of then-No. 2 Tennessee by slowing another high-octane offense at Mississippi State in a meeting of Bulldogs. The game features the SEC’s top two quarterbacks in MSU’s Will Rogers and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. It also pits the league’s No. 1 defense (Georgia) against the pass-heavy Air Raid attack that’s ranked No. 2 in the SEC. Georgia is in the driver’s seat in the SEC East after beating the Volunteers 27-13. MSU is coming off a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M.

