No. 1 Georgia keeps rolling on offense even after losing standout Bowers

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — There is renewed reason for No. 1 Georgia to have confidence in its offense as it prepares to face No. 14 Missouri. Georgia played without its top receiver, tight end Brock Bowers, and still rolled to a 43-20 win over Florida last week. There was reason for the Bulldogs to worry how their offense would fare without Bowers in one of their biggest Southeastern Conference rivalry games against Florida. Instead, quarterback Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes, Daijun Edwards ran for two scores and the offense compiled 486 yards while scoring 36 unanswered points after trailing 7-0.

