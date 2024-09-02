No. 1 Georgia gets through season opener without any major injury issues

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia defensive star Mykel Williams sustained a sprained left ankle in the season-opening victory over Clemson, but it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue. Coach Kirby Smart described the injury as a Grade 2 sprain and says Williams is questionable for the home opener when the No. 1 Bulldogs take on FBS school Tennessee Tech. The edge rusher hobbled off the field in the third quarter of a 34-3 rout after being injured on an illegal block below the waist. The Bulldogs also lost defensive tackle Warren Brinson to a bruised ankle in the first quarter. Smart says the injury isn’t considered serious and the Bulldogs are hopeful he’ll be able to play Saturday.

