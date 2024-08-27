No. 1 Georgia could be shorthanded at RB for season opener vs. No. 14 Clemson

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia could be shorthanded at running back for its opening game Saturday against No. 14 Clemson. Transfer Trevor Etienne faces a possible suspension after being arrested in March on drunken driving charges. The DUI case was dismissed when he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and two other driving offenses. Coach Kirby Smart wno’t discuss Etienne’s status for Week 1. Roderick Robinson is another candidate for playing time, but he’s sidelined after undergoing toe surgery. Smart said the sophomore will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Georgia must replace its top two running backs from a year ago: Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton.

