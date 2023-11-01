No. 1 Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss lead group of SEC teams aiming to boost playoff stock in November

November begins with the familiar sight of Southeastern Conference teams in lofty places in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. And much like a year ago, two-time defending national champion and top-ranked Georgia is looking up from second after Tuesday night’s release. Ninth-ranked Alabama (No. 8 CFP) and No. 11 Mississippi (No. 10 CFP) follow, with No. 13 LSU (No. 14 CFP) and No. 14 Missouri (No. 12 CFP) on the radar. The next five weeks will determine if the unbeaten Bulldogs make the final four-team playoff. Being in position in the final month is what teams build toward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.