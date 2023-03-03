No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect, top ‘Hogs 93-66 at SEC tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Victaria Saxton scored 19 points and Aliyah Boston had her 79th career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina improved to 30-0 with a 93-66 victory over Arkansas at the Southeastern Conference tournament on Friday. The top-seeded Gamecocks will play either fourth-seed Mississippi or No. 13 seed Texas A&M in the semifinals on Saturday. South Carolina improved to 30-0 with its 36th straight victory. Kierra Fletcher added 12 points for the Gamecocks, who reached 30 wins for the sixth time in the past nine seasons.

