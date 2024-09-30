No. 1 Alabama’s Milroe-to-Williams connection bedeviling opposing defenses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams have instantly forged one of the nation’s most electric quarterback-receiver combinations. Milroe’s 75-yard go-ahead touchdown pass against Georgia was just the latest example for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Milroe emerged from that game as the nation’s top Heisman Trophy candidate and the No. 2-rated passer in FBS. The 17-year-old Williams has been an instant sensation for the Tide. He has five touchdown catches and leads the nation in yards per catch at 28.9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.