Nneka Ogwumike tells Sparks she is going to leave as a free agent

Nneka Ogwumike is going to be wearing a new uniform next season as she has told the Los Angeles Sparks that she’s going to leave in free agency. Ogwumike has played her entire 12-year career with the Sparks after being drafted No. 1 by the team in 2012. She won a title with the Sparks in 2016 _ the same year she won the league’s MVP award. WNBA free agents could start negotiating with teams this past Sunday and can sign starting on Feb. 1. Ogwumike averaged 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds last season as the Sparks missed the playoffs after finishing 17-23. She’s been a leader of the franchise as well as the president of the WNBA players association.

